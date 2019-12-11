Sunset Gallery Music Reaches Agreement With Noted Songwriter, Donna King

Joshua Tree, CA – One of Christian music’s most talented songwriters, Donna King, has reached an exclusive agreement with noted publishing company, Sunset Gallery Music . Effective immediately, Sunset Gallery Music will partner with King to begin producing musical collaborations for many of Christian music’s most popular recording artists from multiple genres.

Over the years, King has firmly established her place as a noted songwriter and producer. Her compositions have been recorded by many of the industry’s most talented musicians and singers and she has produced recordings for such popular artists as Tribute Quartet, The Taylors, The Erwins, and Mercy’s Well, just to name a few.

“I’ve known Donna King for many years,” Sunset Gallery Music President Joel Lindsey states. “I have had the privilege of working with her in many capacities. I have always loved how she brings such excitement and elegance to everything she does, so it’s incredibly thrilling for Sunset Gallery Music to partner with her in this beautiful adventure of songwriting! Her pursuit of excellence and her desire to craft great songs for the Kingdom is obvious. We could not be happier to welcome her into our family.”

For King, joining Sunset Gallery Music provides an opportunity to be a part of a writing team that has been honored by countless awards and accolades and years of songwriting excellence.

“I’ve always loved both the dedication to excellence and the family approach that Sunset Gallery takes with their writing team,” King shares. “It is a deep honor to be a part of that family now. I look so forward to all that the future holds.”