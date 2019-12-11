Sunset Gallery Music Reaches Agreement With Noted Songwriter, Donna King

Sunset Gallery Music Reaches Agreement With Noted Songwriter, Donna KingWritten by Staff on December 11, 2019 – 2:14 pm -
Joshua Tree, CA – One of Christian music’s most talented songwriters, Donna King, has reached an exclusive agreement with noted publishing company, Sunset Gallery Music. Effective immediately, Sunset Gallery Music will partner with King to begin producing musical collaborations for many of Christian music’s most popular recording artists from multiple genres.
Over the years, King has firmly established her place as a noted songwriter and producer. Her compositions have been recorded by many of the industry’s most talented musicians and singers and she has produced recordings for such popular artists as Tribute Quartet, The Taylors, The Erwins, and Mercy’s Well, just to name a few.
“I’ve known Donna King for many years,” Sunset Gallery Music President Joel Lindsey states. “I have had the privilege of working with her in many capacities. I have always loved how she brings such excitement and elegance to everything she does, so it’s incredibly thrilling for Sunset Gallery Music to partner with her in this beautiful adventure of songwriting! Her pursuit of excellence and her desire to craft great songs for the Kingdom is obvious. We could not be happier to welcome her into our family.”
For King, joining Sunset Gallery Music provides an opportunity to be a part of a writing team that has been honored by countless awards and accolades and years of songwriting excellence.
“I’ve always loved both the dedication to excellence and the family approach that Sunset Gallery takes with their writing team,” King shares. “It is a deep honor to be a part of that family now. I look so forward to all that the future holds.”
About Sunset Gallery Music
Sunset Gallery Music (BMI) – KeTone Songs (ASCAP) – Imperial Palms Music (SESAC)
Sunset Gallery Music was founded in 2002 in Los Angeles, CA, as an independent publishing and administration company for single copyrights. Since its inception, it has expanded to become the creative home for some of the music industry’s most decorated songwriters. Today, Sunset Gallery Music services and represents an impressive staff of writers including Val Dacus, Jeff Bumgardner, Gene Ezell, Ed Stivers, Rachel McCutcheon, Barbara Huffman, Scott Inman, Marcia Henry, Helga Kaefer, Adina Bowman, Randall Garland, Jim Davis, Jonathan Denney, Keagan Denney and Donna King. Sunset Gallery Music has garnered industry attention with multiple awards and chart-topping singlels from their highly respected roster of songwriters.
