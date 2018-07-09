Surrendered Welcomes Jesse Fuson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 9, 2018 – 1:38 pm -

Surrendered, a Southern Gospel trio from Gadsden, Alabama is proud to announce the addition of Jesse Fuson. Jesse resides in Haleyville, AL with his wife (Stacy) and 8-year-old son (Xander). Married

for 14 years, they reflect such a love of God and family. Together, they lead very busy lives and there is never a dull moment! From an early age, Jesse was singing. He learned harmonies with his parents and siblings.

They spent years sharing their music. The family transitioned from Southern Gospel to Bluegrass Gospel, where

he learned to play mandolin and dobro. His heart is still rooted in Southern Gospel. He plays acoustic guitar and is also a songwriter. His testimony is rock solid and grounded in simple Bible principals. Jesse loves Southern Gospel music and it has carried him through some emotional roller coasters.

When his mom passed on March 4 th , 2016, his life was turned upside down. It was then that he had to lean upon the Lord for peace. His mom taught him to always allow the spirit of the Lord to lead. He

learned the importance of a true anointing and calling. This is his life. He plans to share the gospel for as long as God opens doors.

Group manager, Russell Wise, said “Jesse has a heart for ministry. He loves the Lord, his family, the calling on his life and he has a list of talents a mile long”. When Tiffany Hamilton first heard him sing,

her response was classic “Wow, just wow”! On the road, they are a family. Off the road, they are a family. Bonded by a calling on their lives, love & respect one for another, and the security that GOD is

leading the way Surrendered is more excited than ever to blaze new trails.

The group was saddened when their tenor singer, Joseph Reed (Nashville, TN) had to step down last Fall due to health issues. However, Joseph remains their close friend and confidant. He is steadfast in encouraging and helping the group any way possible. Blessed with great supporters and fill ins – the

group never missed a single date! Thank the Lord for His tender mercies!

Please join us in welcoming Jesse Fuson to Surrendered. We are excited about this new journey for

which God has ordained. To contact Surrendered, please email us at surrendered2015@yahoo.com.

