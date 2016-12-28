Surrendered Welcomes Vocalist Joseph Reed

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 28, 2016 – 8:00 am -

Gadsden AL Surrendered, an award winning gospel trio from Gadsden, AL, recently announced the addition of Joseph Reed to the group. A multi talented singer, musician and speaker, Reed adds a new dimension to this upcoming and progressive gospel trio. A fresh sound and a “family feel,” to live events will add to the excitement and ministry of Surrendered.

Born and raised in Bristol, TN, Joseph currently resides in Nashville, TN, with his wife Brandi and their 5 children. Reed began singing and playing gospel music at the age of 8. He traveled full time singing and preaching with his Dad, Cecil Reed, for more than 15 years. He fell in love with both music and ministry. Through the years, he has performed his music to cafe crowds of 30, and to sold out crowds of over 13,000. Joseph’s experience also includes opening for George Jones, as well as singing background vocals for Carman. He has shared the stage with several award winning gospel and country music artists.

As a child, Joseph would write song lyrics on his closet door, with a permanent marker. Later, when he began using pencil and paper, his mom began an entirely new level of support and encouragement of his songwriting. No stranger to songwriter showcases, Reed has had songs recorded by Music Row recording artists. He also plays several instruments including the piano, drums and acoustic and bass guitars.

“All of us at Surrendered are excited to present the multi talented Joseph Reed as our newest member,” said Russell Wise, founding member and bassist for the group. “Not only is he a wonderful vocalist, he is an excellent musician and speaker. His voice, infectious sense of humor and genuine dedication to sharing the gospel will fit right in with the ministry of Surrendered.”

Surrendered is excited to introduce Joseph at the huge winter concert, coming up this Thursday in Gadsden, Alabama. Surrendered will be joined by one of gospel’s top quartets, Gold City, for this special event. The concert will be held at the Tabernacle, on South 11th Street in Gadsden. Tickets for this exciting concert are available in advance by calling 205-937-1185 for only $10.00 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for only $12.00. The doors will open at 5:30 central with the concert beginning at 6:30. A love offering will be taken. The pastor at the Tabernacle is Tommy Marshall.

Reed will be joining vocalist and bassist Russell Wise, vocalist Sadie Renae Matthews and drummer Kendall Lee Teague in the group. For booking information for Surrendered, pastors and promoters can contact the Dominion Agency at 828-454-5900. Surrendered music is provided to radio by Jan Puryear Promotions. More information on Surrendered can be found at www.surrendered.biz or on Facebook @surrenderedministries.

