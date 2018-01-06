“Sweet Home Alabama Tour”

Exodus

Southern Gospel Music was alive and well in Gadsden, Alabama tonight when Day Three, Surrendered, and Exodus joined together at Higher Ground Baptist Church for their “Sweet Home Alabama” Tour.

Here are a few pics from the night!

 

Day Three

 

Surrendered

All three groups did a wonderful job. One special highlight was when Susan Brady’s (Exodus) Mom went to the piano.

Enjoy!

 


