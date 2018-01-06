Written by scoopsnews on January 6, 2018 – 8:45 pm -

Southern Gospel Music was alive and well in Gadsden, Alabama tonight when Day Three, Surrendered, and Exodus joined together at Higher Ground Baptist Church for their “Sweet Home Alabama” Tour.

Here are a few pics from the night!

All three groups did a wonderful job. One special highlight was when Susan Brady’s (Exodus) Mom went to the piano.

Enjoy!

