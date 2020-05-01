SYNTAX CREATIVE RENEWS LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP WITH SCOTT GODSEY OF GODSEY MEDIA

Written by Staff on May 1, 2020 – 9:47 am -

Classic Southern Gospel and Christian Country Releases Go Digital For The First Time

Ever With Godsey Media

Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 — Adding to the momentum of the signing of four new labels, Syntax Creative announces a renewed partnership with Nashville-based Godsey Media,

which has become a full-service gospel record label, recording studio, and television studio.

“We are ecstatic about locking arms with Syntax!” stated Godsey Media founder Scott Godsey.

“I come into this partnership already very familiar with their track record, but what excites me the most is connecting our legacy artists—and their digitally unreleased material—with what Syntax immediately brings to the table, and that is their long-standing relationships with the world’s biggest digital service providers. It’ll be a sight to see—and especially hear—some of our

scenes most cherished releases finally available to everyone everywhere just a fingertip away.”

In addition to bringing back-catalog into the digital environment for the first time, Godsey Media is a full-service operation that will be delivering brand new artists and titles for release into the market.

Godsey adds, “We are also very excited about our newly recorded material from several new artists that we will be releasing in the near future!”

Godsey Media is working on new projects from multiple Dove and Singing News Fan Award-nominee and winner Legacy Five, in addition to multiple GRAMMY-nominated and Dove-winning group The Nelons. At the time of this release’s publication, Godsey Media unveiled a brand new single from a Southern Gospel fan-favorite, The Freemans, titled “Til the End” which is now available. Be on the lookout for more new material to drop this year.

“I’ve known Scott and his team for a long time now,” said Syntax Creative CEO Timothy Trudeau. “He’s a gifted entrepreneur and I’m excited to continue our work together especially on his new venture. He has one of the finest recording studios in Middle Tennessee, a full-service Television studio, a radio network, and many other platforms that will be unveiled along the way. We are just one of the many tools that his artists will benefit from.”

Leading the way on this initial batch of digitization has to be found in the comedy musings of the GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning Aaron Wilburn. This multi-talented comedian,

singer-songwriter, and speaker has performed at some of the most prestigious performance halls across the country and is a 2005 inductee to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, representing his home state.

Other titles getting their first digital spins are multi-Singing News, and AGM Award-winning artist Jeff Stice—who helped form some of Southern Gospel’s all-time favorite groups in the 1990s:

Perfect Heart and The Triumphant Quartet; Christian country and Southern Gospel artists Jim Sheldon (“The Positive Cowboy”), Bev McCann, and The Music City Quartet.

# # #

Godsey Media Management is an entertainment company founded by industry executive Scott

Godsey. Focused on the volume of quality content on behalf of its diverse roster of artists, this

Nashville-based full-service outfit works beyond the spheres of just songwriting and music

production to increase revenue and build awareness. Their beautiful, multi-faceted facility

resides 20-minutes from downtown “Music City, U.S.A.” Professional-grade audio recording, video, and photography studios make their headquarters as versatile as the creativity their

clients are tirelessly dedicating themselves in delivering to the masses. To learn more, visit HERE.

Syntax Creative is one of the top independent digital distributors, design firms, and marketing

agencies, representing more than 130 record labels. Their impressive list of clientele includes Crossroads Label Group, Pinecastle Recording Company, Mountain Fever Music Group, Song Garden Music Group, Chapel Valley Music, and Skyline Records among others. To learn more,

visit https://syntaxcreative.com.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related