Tara Younce passes away

SGNScoops is sad to announce the passing of Tara Younce, beloved daughter of the late George and Clara Younce, and beloved sister of Lisa (Ernie Haase), Gina (Rick), George Lane, and late sister Dana.

Ernie Haase posted the following :

Last night (12-31-17) at around 9:20pm our Tara went home to be with the Lord.

We can’t begin to imagine the joyful celebration as she was greeted by her Daddy, her sister Dana and Jesus Himself. We were right there beside her as the angels carried her peacefully home.

Thank you for your prayers for this family. Through tears and broken hearts we praise our Father for the Miracle for Tara. He healed Tara, raised her up to walk into a new life free, whole and eternal.

Find Ernie’s link here.

SGNScoops entire staff and associates wish to extend their sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of Tara Younce.

