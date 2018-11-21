TaRanda Greene To Appear at Lipscomb University’s Lighting of the Green, hosted by Amy Grant

Nashville, TN (November 21, 2018) – The soaring vocals of TaRanda Greene will be featured this year during Lipscomb University’s Lighting of The Green, hosted by superstar, Amy Grant. This is the 14th year for the event and is one of Nashville’s most cherished holiday traditions.

“Lipscomb University’s Lighting of the Green is always a perfect way to kick off the holiday season with friends and family,” says Grant. “This year, I’m so excited to welcome some very talented artists to the stage, including the powerhouse vocals of TaRanda Greene! You won’t want to miss her rendition of “O Holy Night” with the children’s choirs behind her. So, please join us as we usher in this magical season with song!”

For more than a decade the Lipscomb University community has celebrated the start of the holiday season with beloved Nashville entertainer Amy Grant and friends at the annual Lighting of the Green concert.

This year’s edition is set for Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Lipscomb University.

Greene has recorded seven studio albums including her latest, The Healing, released earlier this year. She has been a featured guest soloist with the famed Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir and has performed throughout the world from Europe to Carnegie Hall. Greene performs both as a soloist and a member of the award-winning Christian Music group, Cana’s Voice.

Choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University will also be featured.

The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with the FREE concert to follow at 5:30. Food will be available for purchase at Chick Fil A, Blue Coast Burrito, Creekstone Burgers, Papa John’s Pizza, or Starbucks, and the Bison Cafe, all located in the Bennet Campus Center. Allen Arena’s concession stands will be open, as well as Au Bon Pain in the Student Activities Center. In the event of inclement weather, activities will take place as scheduled inside Lipscomb’s Allen Arena.