TaRanda & Triumphant Quartet Honored at 50th GMA Dove Awards

Nashville, TN (October 16, 2019) – StowTown Records artists, TaRanda Greene and Triumphant Quartet, were honored with wins at this year’s GMA Dove Awards. TaRanda was honored with Inspirational Song of the Year for “When The Healing Comes.”

Triumphant Quartet’s 2019 release, Yes, was named Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

“When The Healing Comes” was written by TaRanda, Geron Davis, Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey and is on her 2018 release The Healing. While the song itself was birthed out of TaRanda’s personal story, it has been a balm for many who suffer from personal tragedies.

TaRanda expressed her gratitude, “I’m still a bit overwhelmed. I didn’t see this one coming. Every nominee in the category was so worthy to win the Dove. I’m grateful to be in such beautiful company, and I’m grateful to have so many amazing people cheering me on. When my name was called, my thoughts scattered, and I failed to say thank you to so many people who helped make this song what it is…people like Nate Goble, my record label, Stowtown Records, Provident Distribution, Jason Webb, Wayne Haun, every musician and singer, Ronnie Brookshire, who spent endless hours behind a console engineering and mixing the song. There are just so many people, from the marketing team to fans, who encourage me with messages about this song. I’m overwhelmed by the love I receive on a daily basis from my husband and my children. They are the heart and soul of what I do. I am a very blessed woman…every day. I’m so grateful to my Heavenly Father for giving me this life and the opportunities that come along in it. He is just so good!”

Triumphant Quartet is celebrating their first Dove Award win. Yes was produced by Wayne Haun and Gordon Mote. In addition to being nominated, Triumphant Quartet sang “Jesus is Coming Soon” on the televised program.

Scotty Inman of Triumphant shares, “We are truly blown away. The four of us recently began our 18th year as a group, and the Lord continues to pour out blessings on our ministry. We truly hope this award is a sign of what the songs on the album are doing to help grow the Body of Christ. Again, thank you to the GMA and its voters!”

“It’s difficult to put into words how elated I am today,” says Wayne Haun. “I personally see how hard these artists work to get to the finish line of a project. There might not be blood, but plenty of sweat and tears during the process, so to watch as their fellow GMA members honor them gives me hope that what we do is worth it. Lives are truly changed through the power of this music and the eternal impact of its message.”

The 50th Dove Awards show was live streamed on Sirius XM and will air on TBN on October 20 at 8:00 PM EST.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

