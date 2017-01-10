TBN ANNOUNCES NEW DAY, NEW TIME FOR POPULAR PROGRAM, NQC MAIN STAGE

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 10, 2017 – 1:16 pm -

(Pigeon Forge, TN) – TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) has announced a programming change for the highly-popular music program, NQC Main Stage. Beginning on Saturday, January 7, 2017, the show – hosted by Gerald Wolfe and Jason Crabb – will air in it’s new time slot of 6:30 PM ET.

Produced by NQC and broadcast by a special partnership on TBN, the show has become one of the networks’ most popular programs. This move signals a positive change of time for the program and is a direct result of viewership and attention.

Featuring musical performances recorded live during the 2016 NQC in Pigeon Forge, TN, and hosted by the energetic team of Gerald Wolfe and Jason Crabb, the program is must-see for any fan of gospel music.

NQC’s Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley, is impressed by the move, stating: “TBN has shown a high level of commitment to our music over the years and we are delighted in this change of schedule.”

For more information on TBN and to find your local channel, visit www.TBN.org

September 24-30, 2017 at the LeConte Center. For more information and tickets for gospel music’s largest annual event, visit The 60th Anniversary of NQC will commence this year in Pigeon Forge, TN the week ofat the LeConte Center. For more information and tickets for gospel music’s largest annual event, visit www.NQConline.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related