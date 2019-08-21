Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee Welcomes Andrew Brunet 

August 21, 2019

Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee(August 21, 2019)–Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee is excited to announce that they have partnered alongside 4 Christ Promotions and Andrew Brunet, as their promoter and booking coordinator.
“It’s seems to be just a surreal dream that I’m living in. It’s amazing what God can do when you allow Him to take control,” Brunet shared.

Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee was founded by Danny Lemons in May of 2019, with a mission of praising God through Southern/country and Bluegrass gospel music. Along with the old traditional hymns and testimonies, and sometimes even a little preaching, giving God all the glory as they strive to reach the lost for Him.

“I’m blown away at what God can do when we work together for the kingdom. I believe this is a divine partnership, and God loves to partner those who love Him most together,” Lemons shared.

Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee is a venue located in Brownwood, Texas. The Jubilee hosts Christian concerts, providing quality, family-friendly entertainment.

For more information on artist booking for this event or venue, call 4 Christ Promotions at 803-374-4069 or contact by email at 4christpromotions@gmail.com

