Thanksgiving 2019: Are you thankful? Day 3

Happy day before Thanksgiving 2019! It seems like we get so busy with our everyday lives; we buy what we need, we consume what we get, and then we take out the trash. Some things just last a little longer than others. So much in our lives gets taken for granted, including the intangible things, like family relationships, love, friendships, church families, joy, good neighbours, and so much more. As we give thanks this week for what we can see, let’s remember to give thanks for that which we can’t see. Let’s remember that every good and perfect gift comes from our Heavenly Father.

We asked some of our SGNScoops friends and family to share what they are thankful for and they have given some great responses. See if you can relate to any of these comments below. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

I am thankful for God’s faithfulness… how He always knows just what we need and how He always has a plan. The times that He shows up when all seems lost… the moments that happen when you just have to stop and say, “thank you, Lord” because you KNOW that it was HIM working in your situation. Even when things might seem hopeless to us, He’s busy working things out for our good. He loves us- even when we’re unlovable and He is Faithful even when we aren’t. — Tammy Sumner

Salvation, family and friends! — Nancy Carollo

I’m am thankful that God is so Faithful and he never leaves us nor forsakes us. — Mary Burke

JESUS! — Elisangela Defreitas

I am thankful for Gods Amazing grace that gives me the opportunity and honor to serve him daily. He has blessed me over and above anything I deserve with family, friends and a ministry that has seen lost souls come into the kingdom. My prayer is that he continues to use us all and that we have the courage to let him do his will and not us doing our will. God bless and HAPPY THANKSGIVING. — Jerry Jennings

I’m thankful for God’s answered prayers. The ones He said yes too and the ones He said NO too… — Penny Walters

I am thankful for the Lord Jesus Christ my savior, my wife, Brenda Duke Barber, our daughter Rebecca Dempsey & Jesicca Prath, their husbands and our three grandsons and soon to be granddaughter, several other family members, several friends, the saints from the First Pentecostal Church of Gainesville, GA, Several new friends from Creekside and Southern Gospel Music weekend. — James Barber

I’m so thankful for God’s unconditional love and forgiveness. I fail Him everyday but He still loves me. He is always faithful, even if I don’t see it in that moment. I’m thankful for my health, cancer could have taken me BUT GOD had another plan. He has a purpose for me. I’m thankful for my home, family, true friends and too many blessings to list. Thankful that Heaven will be my eternal home and that’s priceless. — Paula Hendrick

I’m thankful for salvation that Jesus gave, as he died on the cross. I’m thankful for my family, friends. My church, Pastors Dale and Sharon Cox, Brad and Julie Cox. God has given me a wonderful man of God who lives what he preaches. My mentor Rev, Dr. Vanessa Milligan, some time a woman needs another woman to talk to, she encourages me, and no matter what shes always been there for me. I’m thankful to the word of God, I can always find my answers. Thankful for a roof over my head, food to eat, and clothes on my back. I could go on and on. So I’m gonna sum it up in one word. THANKFUL… — Phyllis Schofield

Thankful I wake up to new mercies every morning. If it wasn’t for that mercy, I wouldn’t be here to be thankful for all the other things my blessed life offers: my family, my friends, my church family, the roof over my head, the clothes and shoes I wear, the car I drive, the music I’m privaleged to sing, and the list goes on… — Rebecca Dempsey

We hope you have enjoyed these expressions of thanks. Stay tuned for more gratitude on Thanksgiving Day!

