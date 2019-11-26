Thanksgiving 2019: What are you thankful for? Day 2

Written by Staff on November 26, 2019 – 2:59 pm -

Thanksgiving day is fast approaching and it’s time to stop and think about that for which you are grateful. Some people think that they need not be thankful for the money they have, the food they eat, the clothes on their back, because they work hard for it. I disagree. Every good and perfect gift comes from God, including the job you have, the strength you have to do it, the breath you breathe in every morning, the blood that courses through your body. Let’s remember to be thankful right now for this moment.

Some of our SGNScoops friends have shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving Day. Please enjoy these thankful posts as we lead up to Thanksgiving 2019. Can you relate to any of these expressions of thanks?

I am thankful for the Lord saving me at a young age. Thankful I was raised to know the Lord. Thankful for my family and country. Thankful for health and strength to carry out the call of God on my life. Amazing Grace says it all! Blessings — Jan Harbuck

My lovely wife and kids and grandson. A few of many. — Tim Kinchen

We are thankful for our health, family, friends and all the doors God has opened up for our ministry in the past year. We are thankful to live in a country where we can worship the way we choose and share our testimonies with others. — Donna Journey

I am thankful that Jesus went the distance and provided me salvation. I am thankful that God has allowed me to stand on stages and proclaim His Holy Name once again when I thought that He was done with me. I am thankful that my wife Lisa now travels with me and that He has delivered our daughter from an addiction that almost took her life. I am so thankful for our Family, our Church and the Friends that we have. Vonda said it best. It’s the little things that hold my life together. — Greg Sullivan

I’m so grateful that Jesus saved me! He truly knows my name. Hes been my healer, provider, and He brought my marriage back from the brink of divorce; and pulled me from the depths of clinical depression. Everyday, He is my breath, my life! I’m so truly blessed beyond anything I could have imagined! — Cheryl Thompson

As a group we are thankful for improving health, added members, greater exposure to radio and other states as well as a deeper evangelistic approach. God continues to bless and open doors and the year ahead looks so promising! God is good – ALL the time! Bruce Yates

I’m thankful I’m saved. — Steve Black

I’m thankful for Gods amazing grace and mercy! He saved me at age 9 and gave me a desire to live for HIM and to sing HIS praises. I am also so thankful to have had the beautiful opportunity to meet so many of you who share the same passion to sing.

I cherish each memory and connection I had at Creekside. Sadly, some health issues tprevented me to sing a couple of times but I am truly blessed to have had this wonderful experience. I love y’all and hope our paths will cross again soon! — Sherry Whitson

I’m thankful that God has given me another year on this earth. Another year to show Him to others. Another year to spend with my family and friends. I’m thankful to have a Godly, Faithful and Unfaltering man of God as my husband. He could have so easily been taken from me but God allowed us more time. More time to share what God has done in our lives. Thankful for Grace, Forgiveness, Salvation and Love. Thankful God never gave up on me. — Tonja Rose

Thankful for God’s never ending love, His goodness and blessings in my life. Without Him I would be one most miserable. I could never thank Him enough for my cherished family. God is good all the time. — Donnie Stevens

We hope you have enjoyed these expressions of thanks. Stay tuned for more gratitude tomorrow!

Read more Gospel Music News in the latest SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE.

Download The SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Gospel Music Here Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related