Thanksgiving 2019: What are you thankful for? Day One

Thanksgiving Day often signals the beginning of the festive season. Many people begin to think of family gatherings, decorations, special food, sports, seasonal music, and yearly traditions. But Thanksgiving Day should be more than all of these things. It is a time to stop our activities, planning, busyness, and to thank the Giver of all good and perfect gifts. Our Heavenly Father has given us so much, and loves us so deeply, that he longs to hear us acknowledge his presence in our lives. Let’s make sure we thank him specifically this year for all of his incredible gifts.

Some of our friends have shared what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving Day. Please enjoy these thankful posts as we lead up to Thanksgiving 2019. Can you relate to any of these expressions of thanks?

Thanksgiving Day One

The grace and mercy God pours out on us! — Wanda Kaye Myers Almand

God’s faithfulness in protecting Alexia Dodrill Wardlow and baby Stella throughout her health crisis over the last few weeks! It’s incredible how much God is protecting us when we have no clue what the reality of our circumstances are! God is so good! — Yvonne Dodrill

First and foremost for Salvation. I’m thankful for my healthy family and my soon coming grandbaby. I am very thankful that I get to do what most only dream of and that’s get out there and bring Christian Country music to whomever hears it. Thankful and grateful for all things this year. — Sandy Jarvis

I’m thankful for God saving my soul for his grace and mercy given to me. My children and grandchildren that brighten my days. — Julia Yeager

I’m so thankful that God gave me musical gifts and has made a way for me to use them professionally. I didn’t think that would ever be possible! And I’m thankful for His leading to keep ministering in my local church. He keeps teaching me and showing me things every day! It certainly keeps me grounded and in His Word and in a steady community of believers. And I love working with my students and my pastor.– Jessica Horton

I’m thankful for God’s protective hand … especially on March 29, 2019 when we were involved in a hit-and-run in northeast GA on our way to complete a weekend of concerts. The van suffered almost $3,600 in damage but we were only shaken and sore … dealt with some chiropractic care for a few months, but it could have been so much worse! What the enemy meant to harm us, God protected us so that we can now complete 38 years in music ministry in February 2020 and move into our 39th year, still singing His praises! May we always recognize not only the large protection but even the day-to-day times of protection. — Donna Strong

I’m thankful for salvation and blessed assurance. For every opportunity our group gets to sing and minister to people around the country. God allowing us to do what we love and has called us to is amazing. — Manny Owens

I’m thankful for mercy, grace and courage that the Lord has provided for me and my family this year. He has provided so many wonderful opportunities for us to share the gospel again this year and for that, I am so grateful. I love my family and I am thankful each and every day for their love and support. — Stephanie Reynaud

I am thankful first for my salvation. I am amazed by God’s grace! I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for true love and true friends. I am thankful for my health. Those are just a few things. There are many more! The older I get the more I realize that it’s the little things in life that truly matter. — Vonda Armstrong

I am thankful for Gods continued provision in our life. I have a roof , clothes, shoes and more than enough food on our table. God provides extra so we can give to others and I am thankful for that also. — Carl Woodring

I’m so thankful for faith in a great God, for the healing He is pouring out in my body and my life! When the Doctors say one thing….God’s Word says I am healed and I strongly believe the report of the Lord! I will sing of His Love and goodness all of my days! Nothing can ever take my song from my heart! What a blessing it is to praise Him through this storm! I am blessed beyond measure! Jesus is the love of my life and my eternal hope! — Bonita Eileen

I am thankful for the plan of salvation that Jesus gave as He died on the cross. I am thankful for a Christian home and a husband that loves me inspite of my flaws. For a beautiful physical and spiritual family, and friends. A home and my health. — Betty Jones

I’m so thankful for Gods continuing blessings upon my life and ministry.

I’m thankful for my health. I’m thankful for my families health. Most importantly I’m thankful for the blood that Jesus shed for each one of us and for salvation! — Brenda Denney

I am thankful for all of God’s blessings, both good and bad, without them, I would not be the God fearing husband and father that I am today. God protects me through it all. He gives me strength, wisdom, courage, and love. In return he gets a broken me, and asks for nothing more! — Scott Evans

We hope you have enjoyed these expressions of thanks. Stay tuned for more gratitude tomorrow!

