Thanksgiving Day 2019: Living a grateful life

Our SGNScoops friends have much to be thankful for this year. From family to friends, work to worship, joys to journeys, these grateful ladies and gentlemen have learned that God’s wonderful gifts fill our lives every day, not just at Thanksgiving. The more we live each day acknowledging that even the air we breathe is a gift from above, the more we loosen our grip on things that don’t really matter.

As we live our lives giving thanks to God, let’s share this thankfulness with those around us. Happy Thanksgiving.

We are forever thankful for God’s forgiveness, grace, and salvation. There are not enough words or days to express our thankfulness for these. When asked what we’re most thankful for in the past year, we’d have to say the many opportunities that God has allowed us to share the Gospel message through song to people and in places that we could have only dreamed of. We are also thankful for the many new friends God has placed in our lives this year. — Danny Daniels

Everything.. God is so good !!! — Missy Kinchen

Love- It covers it all. — Sharon Kisor

I am thankful for the precious blood of Jesus. No other blood could save my sin sick soul. I am thankful for friends and family. Thankful to be called by God and trusted by Him to bring the Word of God to a lost and dying world So with all that. I’m just Thankful — Vanessa Milligan

I am thankful for God’s amazing grace.. I thankful that he chose are family to travel together and bring a message that Gods the answer to any situation they may be going through.. I’m thankful for husband, 3 children, 2 daughter in laws and 1 son in law and 5 AMAZING grand children..I am thankful for the promise that one day when God calls me home, that I will enter into my heavenly home to be with the one who gave his life for me… The Gibbs Family is honored and thankful that God chose us to go out into this world and tell others about his amazing grace.. BLESSED! — Vernon and Susan Gibbs

Thankful for living in America and having a Good President who Values Christianity. — Burnett Judith Joyfully

Thankful for all of the artists, writers, creative people and volunteers who make SGNScoops a pleasure to work on and to read. You all are artistic, creative, generous and inspired. I thank my God for you! — Lorraine Walker, SGNScoops Editor

Happy Thanksgiving 2019!

