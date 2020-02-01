The 2020 Road to the Diamond Awards

The 2020 Road to the Diamond AwardsWritten by Staff on February 1, 2020 – 3:05 pm -
The 2020 Diamond Award Nominations open on Monday, February 3, so come join us as we travel down the Road to the Diamond Awards. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Oct. 25 – 30, 2020.
We take a look at four more award categories in the Southern Gospel section below:
TRADITIONAL TRIO OF THE YEAR: A traditional group,with three vocalists, featuring three-part harmony. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.
Some of the past winners are:
2011, 2012, 2013: The Booth Brothers
2014, 2016: Karen Peck and New River
2015, 2018: Jeff and Sheri Easter
The 2017 and 2019 winners were: The Hyssongs
TRADITIONAL DUET OF THE YEAR: A traditional group featuring two vocalists. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.
Some of the past winners are:
2011, 2013, 2014: Aaron and Amanda Crabb
2012, 2015: Wilburn and Wilburn
2017: Broken Vessels.
2018: C.T. and Becky Townsend
The 2016 and 2019 winners were: Josh and Ashley Franks
TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time female Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group.
Some of the past winners are:
2011, 2012: Janet Paschal
2014, 2018: Karen Peck Gooch
2015: Hannah Webb
2017: Kelly Nelon Clark
The 2013, 2016, and 2019 winner was: Sheri Easter
TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time male Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group.
Jason Crabb has won this award every year since 2011. Congratulations Jason!
Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!
