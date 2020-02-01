The 2020 Road to the Diamond Awards

Written by Staff on February 1, 2020 – 3:05 pm -

The 2020 Diamond Award Nominations open on Monday, February 3, so come join us as we travel down the Road to the Diamond Awards. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Oct. 25 – 30, 2020.

We take a look at four more award categories in the Southern Gospel section below:

TRADITIONAL TRIO OF THE YEAR: A traditional group,with three vocalists, featuring three-part harmony. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2012, 2013: The Booth Brothers

2014, 2016: Karen Peck and New River

2015, 2018: Jeff and Sheri Easter

The 2017 and 2019 winners were: The Hyssongs

TRADITIONAL DUET OF THE YEAR: A traditional group featuring two vocalists. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2013, 2014: Aaron and Amanda Crabb

2012, 2015: Wilburn and Wilburn

2017: Broken Vessels.

2018: C.T. and Becky Townsend

The 2016 and 2019 winners were: Josh and Ashley Franks

TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time female Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group.

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2012: Janet Paschal

2014, 2018: Karen Peck Gooch

2015: Hannah Webb

2017: Kelly Nelon Clark

The 2013, 2016, and 2019 winner was: Sheri Easter

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time male Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group.

Jason Crabb has won this award every year since 2011. Congratulations Jason!

Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!

More about Creekside Gospel Music Convention:

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is held annually in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, presenting national and regional gospel music in a family-friendly environment. The last week in October is filled with Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, and midnight prayer, all feature award-winning artists and speakers. The Diamond Awards are a nationally-recognized yearly award show hosted by SGNScoops Magazine and voted on by their readers and fans. Christian Country at the Creek is held simultaneously with Creekside, at Mill Creek on Florence Drive. For more information please call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

