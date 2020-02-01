The 2020 Road to the Diamond Awards

February 1, 2020

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal MediaThe 2020 Diamond Award Nominations open on Monday, February 3,  so come join us as we travel down the Road to the Diamond Awards. The Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention held at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Oct. 25 – 30, 2020.

 

We take a look at four more award categories in the Southern Gospel section below:

 

Hyssongs win at the 2017 Diamond

Hyssongs at the Diamond Awards

TRADITIONAL TRIO OF THE YEAR: A traditional group,with three vocalists, featuring three-part harmony. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2012, 2013: The Booth Brothers

Karen Peck and New River at Diamond Awards. Courtesy Robert York

2014, 2016: Karen Peck and New River

2015, 2018: Jeff and Sheri Easter

JP Miller, Lou Hildreth, Sheri Easter and Jeff Easter at the Diamond Awards 2012

The 2017 and 2019 winners were: The Hyssongs

 

Vonda Armstrong, Ashley and Josh Franks at the 2019 Diamond Awards

TRADITIONAL DUET OF THE YEAR: A traditional group featuring two vocalists. Must be full-time Southern Gospel artists.

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2013, 2014: Aaron and Amanda Crabb

2012, 2015: Wilburn and Wilburn

CT and Becky Townsend at Diamond Awards

2017: Broken Vessels.

2018: C.T. and Becky Townsend

The 2016 and 2019 winners were: Josh and Ashley Franks

 

with 2017 Diamond Award

Kelly Nelon Clark with 2017 Diamond Award

TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time female Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group. 

Some of the past winners are:

2011, 2012: Janet Paschal

2014, 2018: Karen Peck Gooch

2015: Hannah Webb

Sheri Easter at Creekside Gospel Music Convention

2017: Kelly Nelon Clark

The 2013, 2016, and 2019 winner was: Sheri Easter

 

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: A full-time male Southern Gospel artist recording as a soloist or with a group.

Jason Crabb at Creekside accepting Diamond Award

Jason Crabb at Creekside accepting Diamond Award

Jason Crabb has won this award every year since 2011. Congratulations Jason!

Gerald and Jason Crabb at Diamond Awards

Who will you nominate? Stay tuned to this site as we continue the countdown to the 2020 Diamond Award Nominations!

More about Creekside Gospel Music Convention:

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is held annually in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, presenting national and regional gospel music in a family-friendly environment. The last week in October is filled with Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Daytime showcases, evening concerts, and midnight prayer, all feature award-winning artists and speakers. The Diamond Awards are a nationally-recognized yearly award show hosted by SGNScoops Magazine and voted on by their readers and fans. Christian Country at the Creek is held simultaneously with Creekside, at Mill Creek on Florence Drive. For more information please call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

