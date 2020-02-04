The 2020 Torchmen welcome Eric Lovell

Written by Staff on February 4, 2020 – 12:59 pm -

With the New Year came big changes for the Torchmen Quartet from St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada.

Last fall, long time lead singer of this beloved quartet, Jeff Tritton, announced that he would be stepping down after 10 years. The group made a bit of a shuffle, with Sandy MacGregor taking the lead part, and newcomer, Eric Lovell, assuming the tenor position. Jon Hisey will continue as bass singer.

Mike Moran, the longest serving member of the group, will be remaining at the baritone position. Mike has been with the group for 50 years, and was nominated for the 2019 J.D. Sumner Living Legend Diamond Award, presented by SGNScoops Magazine. To nominate Mike or any of the gentlemen for the 2020 Diamond Awards, click HERE.

The Torchmen have announced that they will be heading into the studio next month to work on a fresh project with the new lineup.

The Quartet would like to encourage as many of their fans and friends to hear their new lineup, so to facilitate this, the Torchmen are booking free will offering concerts during May and June. Their schedule is filling quickly, so look for them in your area this spring. For churches or other groups looking to invite the Torchmen to sing at their venue, please contact them quickly as openings are limited.

The Torchmen can be contacted at: frontporchgospel887@gmail.com

