The 29th Annual Florida Gospel Music Convention presents concerts for entire Labor Day Weekend

The 29th Annual Florida Gospel Music Convention returns to the Wimauma Convention Center in Wimauma, Florida, on Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 2. Nightly concerts begin at 6:30pm.

This three-day gospel music festival features over 20 of Florida’s top artists, plus a few special guests!

Appearing throughout the weekend will be the PICKERINGS, NEW FLORIDIANS, FERGUSON FAMILY, HARPER BROTHERS, CROSSFIRE QT, MARK V QT, SHELTONS, JOHNSON EDITION, RANDY BAILEY, DOMINION TRIO, BACKWOOD BOYS, DUNCANS, REFLECTSONS, PSALM 101, BRANDON HUGHES, TRUST QT, BURTONS, and many more!

Chapel services will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 10am with special guests, RANDY & MARY PERRY.

No tickets are required for these special concerts! A $5 donation per person will be requested at the door each night, and a love offering received during the concert.

Doors open one hour early each evening, and all seating is general admission. There is no admission charge for the morning chapel services. Church bus and van groups are welcome. Concessions available.

The Wimauma Convention Center is located at 5408 Hwy 674, five miles east of I-75 at exit #240. For more information, call (941) 756-6942