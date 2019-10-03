The 3 Heath Brothers bring youthful energy and a distinctive sound to Who We Are

Written by Staff on October 3, 2019 – 7:37 am -

Arden, North Carolina (October 2, 2019) — The next generation of Gospel Music artists have arrived, with powerful voices and a calling to spread God’s word. The 3 Heath Brothers (website HERE) are award-winning teenagers who have taken their talents into new territory with creative arrangements, song choice and production for their new Horizon Records release, Who We Are, making an impressive statement about their music, mission and beliefs. The album is now available for pre-order ahead of its November 22 release date.

Nicholas, Clayton and Christian Heath are North Carolina natives, whose parents raised them in faith. Their mother taught them to sing blended harmonies at an early age. Now, their powerful vocals and youthful energy have been melded into a new, distinctive sound.

“The 3 Heath Brothers are so talented that they can sing any style of music, but their heart is in sharing the gospel message through their music. We wanted this project to really speak to who they are — three young Christian men who are excited about sharing their unique musical style that showcases their passion for the gospel,” says Roger Talley, who produced Who We Are. “They appeal to every generation, and I feel this project does the same. I am excited for you to discover who The 3 Heath Brothers are.”

Who We Are shows the talent and beliefs of the brothers. There’s verve in their harmony in “Dream Small,” fierce vocal delivery in “Shaking in His Shoes” and reverent passion in “Give it To Jesus.”

The album includes covers of Contemporary Christian songs like “No Matter What” and “Self Less,” which are testaments of the 3 Heath Brothers’ reliance on God through trials and their desire to serve Him through their actions.

These songs, along with the inspirational pop notes of “Smell of Smoke” and “This is Who I Am” all come together to present the wide range of music the Heath Brothers can bring to the Gospel genre.

Other notable tracks include “I Believe You,” a song with an epic arrangement and powerful delivery about trusting in the Lord; “Mother’s Day Song,” a loving tribute to the sacrifices mothers make to raise their children; and “Give It To Jesus,” an original song written by Nicholas Heath.

“Most of our songs were not picked because they are fun — even though some of them are. They were chosen for the truth of the words. The songs on this album are words that we believe and that we want other people to carry with them. We don’t have songs to waste,” say the 3 Heath Brothers. “We are three energetic teenage boys that love to sing and have fun. We love people and love God and want to do our best to give Him 100%. We want to show that you can still have fun while being a Christian.”

Pre-order Who We Are HERE.

About 3 Heath Brothers

The 3 Heath Brothers are teenagers, Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath from Thomasville, NC. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom, taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, NC.

When these young guys get up to sing, people are consistently shocked by their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and a cappella arrangements. In the summer of 2018, they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They recently performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, and are Main Stage artists at Singing in the Sun 2019 and the Gatlinburg Gathering 2019.

Audiences won’t want to miss their young energy and passion for God. They love God and their goal is to promote Christ and demonstrate that you are never too young to give all you have to God.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.

For more Gospel music features, read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related