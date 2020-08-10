The 3 Heath Brothers encourage giving burdens to Jesus with new single

Written by Staff on August 10, 2020 – 7:48 am -

Arden, North Carolina (August 6, 2020) — As part of the next generation of gospel music artists, the 3 Heath Brothers (website HERE) have quickly captured attention with their powerful voices and unmistakable calling to spread God’s word. The trio records music they believe in, with words they hope others carry through daily life, giving encouragement and hope.

With their latest single, the timely “Give It To Jesus,” the 3 Heath Brothers continue this mission, reminding listeners that when life is tough, they can give all their burdens and chaos to Jesus.

Nicholas Heath, who wrote the song, says at the time, he didn’t realize how relevant it would become. “It is a song that has almost become our theme song during this time when there are so many questions and not many answers,” says Nicholas. “No matter what any of us are going through or dealing with and no matter how we’ve been hurt or our questions…the safest and best thing we can always do is give it to Jesus.”

The moving song is the latest single from the trio’s Horizon Records debut album Who We Are, which showcases the brothers’ creative arrangements, song choice and production, making an impressive statement about their music, mission and beliefs.

Stream “Give It To Jesus” HERE.

About 3 Heath Brothers

The 3 Heath Brothers are teenagers, Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath from Thomasville, NC. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, NC.

When these young guys get up to sing, people are consistently shocked by their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and a cappella arrangements. In the summer of 2018, they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They recently performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, and are Main Stage artists at Singing in the Sun 2019 and the Gatlinburg Gathering 2019.

Audiences won’t want to miss their young energy and passion for God. They love God and their goal is to promote Christ and demonstrate that you are never too young to give all you have to God.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related