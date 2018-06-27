The Allen Family welcome new member

Written by Staff on June 27, 2018 – 2:37 pm -

It’s time to congratulate the Allen Family and welcome their newest member!

Gospel music group, the Allen Family, makes their home in Branson, Missouri. Band members include Todd and Michelle, Caleb and Steffanie, Gabrielle, Joshua, Jared, Danielle, Abigail, Zachariah, and Christian.

The Allen Family posted on Facebook today about a sweet new arrival:

We are pleased to announce the birth of Cecile Danielle Chartier to Robin and Gabrielle Chartier!

Born June 24, 2018. 8 pounds 1 ounce and 21” long.

Congratulations from all of the SGNScoops family to Robin and Gabrielle!

Catch up with the Allen Family on Facebook here.

About the Family:

Since 1996, The Allen Family has traveled internationally. The group was launched onto the Gospel music scene with a first place finish in the 2000 National Quartet Convention Talent Search. Since then, the group has had three nominations for Singing News New Mixed Group Of The Year and multiple appearances on the Southern Gospel Top 80 radio charts. Todd, Michelle, Joshua, Jared, Danielle, Abigail, Zachariah, and Christian live in their bus 365 days a year and fill over 275 engagements each year. In October of 2014, their original television pilot, Home Sweet Bus, premiered on TLC. The show is based on their unique lifestyle and follows their travels as they share the Gospel in song.

Erin Stevens of SGNScoops Magazine featured Danielle of the Allen Family recently here.

