The Anchormen are Seeking a Lead Vocalist

Nashville, TN- The Ever Popular Anchormen Quartet of Asheboro North Carolina have announced that Lead Vocalist Ronnie Bright will be leaving his position with the quartet to pursue other areas of ministry. The Anchormen owner and manager Tim Bullins states “We appreciate the time that Ronnie has given to our group as we continue in this ministry. We often do not always like to embrace change, but when it occurs, we know that God has His divine will and perfect timing. We pray for Ronnie and what God will do through his life and also we believe that The Anchormen will see the right candidate for this position as we turn another chapter of the legacy of our quartet.

Formed in 1979, The Anchormen have been at the forefront of gospel quartet music. Their list of Top 40 songs that have spanned over 40 years have included such titles as “I’ve Been Touched”, “I Feel Like Running My Last Mile Home”, “Second Time Around”, “Giver Of Life”, and “Borrowed and Barely Used Tomb”. Performing more than 200 concerts per year throughout the US, The Anchormen sing Traditional Quartet Music that reaches all age groups of audiences in every concert.

The quartet is located in central North Carolina and candidate must be willing to relocate or have availability to travel frequently to and from Asheboro North Carolina. We announce now that The Anchormen are currently holding auditions for the Lead Vocalist Position in their quartet. Any male that is interested should send a demo by MP3 or WAV file along with a brief bio and a high res photo head shot to- anchormenaudition@gmail.com or to theiir promotion company in care of Eric Melton at thechoicepromotions@gmail.com The quartet is located in central North Carolina and candidate must be willing to relocate or have availability to travel frequently to and from Asheboro North Carolina.

The Anchormen appreciate your prayers at this time as a decision will be made in the coming weeks!

