The Andrew Brunet Agency Welcomes Jon L. Groves

San Antonio, Texas (October 8, 2019) — Evangelist Jon L Groves is excited to announce that he has reached a booking agreement with the Andrew Brunet Agency.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Jon and his ministry, he is based out of the heart of San Antonio, Texas. For the past nine years, he has traveled nationwide, delivering the message of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world. He has also served on the side as a professional musician, and the lead pastor of a multi-site church in Nashville, Tennessee. It is his desire that his preaching, song-writing, and content, makes the Bible come alive in a fresh engaging manner.

Andrew Brunet, owner of Andrew Brunet Agency, shared this statement: “If you are looking for fiery preaching that will refresh you and remind you of the great things that God has done, look no further. Jon is a great guy and friend, and I look forward to the great things coming forth for his ministry.”

“I am thankful for this piece of the ministry puzzle that Andrew brings to the table,” said JJon L Groves. “As a full-time evangelist and digital missionary, I wanted to be able to focus 100% of my time on creating content to equip believers and engage the lost and skeptical. Andrew helps build the necessary bridges to the pastors and event coordinators who make it all possible. This ministry exists to reach the lost, restore the broken, and equip the believer as we see revival in the church. Much thanks to Andrew for his faithfulness and consistency. The entire JGM team is excited about a partnership with Andrew Brunet Booking. The best is yet to come.”

For more information about Jon L Groves and his ministry, you can visit his website HERE, and for booking inquiries, you can reach the Andrew Brunet Agency at 803-374-4069.

