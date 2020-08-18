The Ark Encounter and Abraham Productions Announce ﻿The World’s Largest Christian Music Festival

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 18, 2020 – 9:24 am -

Williamstown, Kentucky – The Ark Encounter and Abraham Productions, Inc. announced today a new event that will be the world’s largest Christian music festival to be held at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY (south of Cincinnati) in 2021. The event “40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark” will take place August 2 thru September 10, 2021 and will span 40 days with multiple concerts daily, speakers and opportunities to experience everything the popular Ark Encounter has to offer.

“40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter” will feature the largest talent roster of any Christian Music Festival in the world with artists like The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, Triumphant, The Martins, Greater Vision, Brian Free & Assurance, Lynda Randle, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Joseph Habedank, The Talleys, The Whisnants and so many more. In addition, several of the most sought-after national speakers will make appearances during this event to include Dr. Jerry Vines, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. Johnny Hunt, Dr. Robert Jeffress, Dr. Tim Hill, Pastor C.T. Townsend, Dr. Barry Clardy and many others.

Abraham Productions, Inc. President, Ray Flynn, states “We are extremely pleased to partner with The Ark Encounter and their outstanding team to produce ‘The World’s Largest Christian Music Festival.’ This event will give us the potential opportunity to reach more than 200,000 people with the blessings, encouragement and good news of Jesus Christ through music and inspiring messages.”

During the “40 Days & Nights of Gospel Music” there will be concerts in the mornings at 10 am and the main event at 5 pm in the new state-of-the-art Answers Center. Music will also be presented in Noah’s Village daily, and opportunities to hear dynamic presentations from Ark Founder & CEO Ken Ham and more gospel music at 2 pm.

Daily admission to The Ark Encounter gives free access to all the concerts and speakers and allows you to explore The Ark Encounter, which at 510-feet-long is the most authentic full-size replica of Noah’s Ark in the world. It is built according to the dimensions given in the Bible, with three decks of striking teaching exhibits. Many other attractions include the live animal Ararat Ridge Zoo, movies, family playground, ziplines, a brand-new Virtual Reality Experience, family dining at the Emzara’s Kitchen, coffee shops, gift shops, and more.

Ken Ham declared: “As a big fan of gospel music, I’m thrilled our world-renowned Ark attraction will be hosting this highly ambitious music festival. We expect to welcome visitors from all over the country and even abroad.”

Admission prices, discounts, annual passes, hotel information and additional details are available at 40DaysOfGospelMusic.com. You can also purchase tickets through arkencounter.com and AbrahamProductions.net or by calling toll free Abraham Productions at 888-238-6858 or The Ark Encounter at

855-284-3275.

Abraham Productions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is one of the largest and most-respected concert production companies in the gospel music industry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related