The Bibletones 48th Annual Homecoming …THIS WEEKEND!
Are you ready for some great gospel singing? If your answer is yes, Gulfport, Mississippi is the
place to be this coming Saturday night at the 48th Annual Bibletones Homecoming with Special Guests, Josh
and Ashley Franks & The LeFevre Quartet.
Ticket are $20 and will be available at the door. Come early. Doors open at 5 pm. The concert will begin
promptly at 6 pm. All details and directions to the venue are on the poster above.
Hope to see you there!
