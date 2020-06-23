The Bibletones 48th Annual Homecoming …THIS WEEKEND!

Written by scoopsnews on June 23, 2020 – 3:13 pm -

Are you ready for some great gospel singing? If your answer is yes, Gulfport, Mississippi is the

place to be this coming Saturday night at the 48th Annual Bibletones Homecoming with Special Guests, Josh

and Ashley Franks & The LeFevre Quartet.

Ticket are $20 and will be available at the door. Come early. Doors open at 5 pm. The concert will begin

promptly at 6 pm. All details and directions to the venue are on the poster above.

Hope to see you there!

