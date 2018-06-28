The Blackwood Brothers Honored In Memphis

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 28, 2018 – 8:51 am -

Hendersonville, TN – During the 2018 Memphis Quartet Show, the world-famous Blackwood Brothers Quartet was awarded the honor of its own brass note along the Beale Street Brass Note Walk Of Fame. The Walk Of Fame honors a wide array of talented artists, musicians, composers and promoters who have contributed to Memphis music and Beale Street throughout the years. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet joins the ranks of artists such as Elvis, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, and over 100 others with the distinction.

“The Blackwood Brothers Quartet is one of the most iconic names in Gospel Music,” comments Scott Godsey of Daywind Records. “They have been in the forefront of the music industry for decades. It’s great to see them honored in Memphis with the brass note and we are excited for everyone to see the Blackwood Brothers Quartet name as they walk through Memphis!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related