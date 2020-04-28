The Booth Brothers Once Again Team With The Harper Agency

Written by Staff on April 28, 2020 – 9:39 am -

Goodlettesville, Tennessee – One of Christian music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency, has announced the re-signing of popular, multi-award winning vocal group, The Booth Brothers to the company’s talented artist roster. The talented trio has enjoyed an exciting career in the Gospel music genre, and Ed Harper, President of The Harper Agency, says he is extremely happy to have The Booth Brothers back under the umbrella of talented artists represented by the agency.

“We first began representing The Booth Brothers back in the fall of 2003. They have always been a vital part of our agency’s family of Christian artists. Our agency has been honored to assist in taking their music to all corners of the US and other countries. It’s been a great journey for many years to be a part of the growth of their music ministry.”

Since bursting onto the Gospel music scene nearly three decades ago, The Booth Brothers have enjoyed tremendous success. Awards and hit songs have flowed their way in bunches, including honors for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year and Male Group of the Year, just to name a few. Brothers Michael and Ronnie, with talented vocalist Paul Lancaster, delight audiences night after night with their musical excellence, refreshing humor and inspiring message.

“The Booth Brothers are an inspiration to so many,” Harper shares. “Michael and Ronnie have always been encouraging to young artists, and they are willing to share their thoughts and convey wisdom in how the developing artists can grow in the marketplace in a professional manner. They have always been great cheerleaders for their peers in the industry. It’s always a joy to be around those types of artists who are willing to support others. The Harper Agency is very blessed to be representing them again and play a role in the future of their touring.”

Likewise, The Booth Brothers are excited to once again be represented by Ed Harper and the team at the Harper Agency.

“Over the years,” Michael Booth states, “we have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Ed, Jeff and the entire team at the Harper Agency. They have supported The Booth Brothers for a very long time, and we are thrilled to once again be represented by them.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500, via email at info@harperagency.com or visiting www.harperagency.com . Additional information regarding The Booth Brothers is available online HERE

