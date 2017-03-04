The Bowling Sisters debut in Nashville

Written by scoopsnews on March 4, 2017 – 7:31 am -

Happy Saturday!

Have you heard the buzz about the Bowling Sisters? These young girls did a fantastic job at their CD Release in Hendersonville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 1.

Vonda Easley of SGN Scoops Social Media Team was in attendance. “These girls are anointed. They have got it!” stated Vonda.

Special thanks to Majestic Light Media for sharing this awesome video. Be Blessed!

Foe more Gospel music news click here.

