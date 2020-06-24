The Browns Release Encouraging New Music With EP “Brave”

Written by Staff on June 24, 2020 – 12:41 pm -

Nashville, TN (June 19, 2020) – StowTown Records announces the release of the highly-anticipated EP, Brave, from Christian music’s multi-talented family group, The Browns. The group, comprised of siblings Adam, Michaela and Andrew and mom Shelly, is from Le Mars, IA, the Ice Cream Capital of the World. The family owns and operates Browns Century Theater in downtown Le Mars, where they perform regularly throughout the year when not touring the U.S.

The first single and title cut from this newest recording has already seen tremendous success at Southern Gospel radio, and the follow-up single, “Better Off There,” penned by Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Jimmy Yeary and Wayne Haun, is ministering to the hearts of listeners across the country. With themes of hope, eternity, and assurance, the strength of the songs they chose and co-wrote is remarkable. Other songs chosen for this recording include the gospel song “Take Me Back” by legendary artist Andraé Crouch, the soul-stirring “Not Even For A Moment” (Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun) and country hit “Brave” (Scotty Inman, Lee Black).

StowTown label co-founder, Ernie Haase, shares, “The Browns have been a mainstay with StowTown Records. We believe in them and all that they do. It’s not just about recording music, it’s about what they have done with the music; opening a theater, writing and presenting musicals, and their BRAVE approach to sharing Jesus in the digital age keeps them fresh and relevant. I admire them greatly!”

Their family blend is unbeatable, their energy is undeniable and their musicianship is unmatched. When combined with the production and arrangements of award-winning producer Wayne Haun, the result is a pinnacle project from a passionate group ready to take the world by storm with their message. “Our family is always excited to share new music,” states Michaela, “but we believe that this album, at this time, is going to be such an encouragement to all who hear it. We are praying it will bless many.”

Brave is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide.

Song Titles:

Brave

Passing It On

Little Fires Everywhere

Better Off There

Take Me Back

Not Even for a Moment

Shelter of the Rock

ABOUT THE BROWNS:

It’s truly a family affair when The Browns hit the stage with their unmistakable style of gospel music. Shelly, Michaela, Adam and Andrew exude excitement on the stage and offer a life-changing experience to all who hear them. The Browns deliver the powerful message of the gospel through word and song and captivate audiences of all ages. Known for their fiddle playing antics and vocals, The Browns have wowed audiences around the world. The call to perform has not pushed this Iowa family to move to a big city. In fact, when not performing, they stay busy on their family farm or at their own Browns Century Theater, where they host various artists and shows year-round.

LINKS:

www.thebrownsmusic.com/

www.facebook.com/thebrownsmusic/

www.twitter.com/TheBrownsMusic

www.instagram.com/thebrownsmusic/

www.youtube.com/user/TheBrownsMusic

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

www.stowtownrecords.com/

Subscribe To The Printed SGNScoops Magazine Here

Read SGNScoops online Here

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To SGMRadio Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related