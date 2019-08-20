The Carolina Boys Quartet shares unshakable faith on Take A Stand

Written by Staff on August 20, 2019 – 12:28 pm -

Arden, North Carolina (August 20, 2019) — On their upcoming album Take A Stand, The Carolina Boys Quartet (visit their website HERE) sings about the power of unshakable faith. When darkness and fear set in, a steadfast belief in what scripture tells us God will do is all we need to keep moving forward. The album, which will be released October 11, is now available for pre-order.

Take A Stand, the group’s fifth release with Crossroads Music begins with “I’m Traveling On,” a ‘true to the traditional’ Southern Gospel quartet song about not letting worldly temptations distract you along the path to heaven. It’s followed by “What You’re Going To Do,” which encourages praising God while waiting for Him to act in His timing because the promise of help is certain.

The Carolina Boys Quartet shares more songs about following God’s guiding hand through life on “The Hand of the Lord,” “One Step At A Time,” and “Claim the Promises,” all reiterating that faith is the most important resource we have throughout life.

The title track, “Take A Stand,” encourages us to hold our ground in the promises of Christ, where we’ll be safe and secure through struggles and trials.

“Take a Stand, stand firm

Hold fast to God’s holy word

Have faith, be strong

For it will not be very long,

Til the mighty hand of the Lord will deliver you once more

Safe and secure

Take a stand on his word.”

“Let It Be The Cross,” “They Never Were The Same,” and “To Save My Life,” tell of the lasting legacy of Christ’s time on Earth and His resurrection. With moving music, these songs inspire reverence and worship.

Other tracks include, “Dig A Well,” about finding renewal for the spirit; “Somebody Somewhere,” about being a witness for Christ and bringing others to His word; and “You’ve Already Forgotten,” about God’s unending mercy.

The album closes with “Faith Works,” a musically stripped-down production with only piano and keys supporting the vocals reminding us that by just having belief alone, we’ll be saved by grace.

“We are celebrating 10 years of ministry this year, and have been blessed to be with Crossroads from the very beginning,” says Chuck Lowe, The Carolina Boys Quartet’s lead singer. “We believe this new project is our best yet, with powerful songs written by some of the best writers in the business.”

Producer Jeff Collins adds, “Integrity and sincerity are two descriptions that come first to my mind when enjoying the music of The Carolina Boys Quartet. Each member of this seasoned quartet offers their excellent vocal abilities to this upcoming release from Skyland. Each year I really look forward to and enjoy the process of building great songs with these guys. You will so enjoy this selection of music!”

Pre-order Take A Stand HERE.

About The Carolina Boys Quartet:

The Carolina Boys Quartet holds high the mission of sharing the love of Jesus Christ with a lost and dying world. From the highest tenor note to the lowest bass note and everything in between The Carolina Boys Quartet, featuring bass Stephen Jewell, baritone Toby Fricks, lead Chuck Lowe, and tenor Mark Wyatt, seeks to use the gifts and talents God has blessed them with for His glory. These Christian brothers truly feel the call to ministry and are honored to be a part of what God is doing through this group. They have a genuine joy in singing and sharing the Gospel through song. The Carolina Boys Quartet hopes that their songs will touch your heart, and encourage you in your daily walk with Christ. The Carolina Boys Quartet received the 2015 New Traditional Quartet award at the Singing News Fan Awards.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related