The Chitans release “Running To Jesus”

Arden, North Carolina — Through their family ministry that reaches countries all over the world, The Chitans continue to spread God’s word, with songs that bring hope, peace and strength. They once again share this message in their latest song, “Running To Jesus,” their third release with Horizon Records.

“Despite hard situations in life, we need to know we can lay down all our problems and run to Jesus. He is the only one who can take our burden, guilt and shame, then change our situation and give us peace,” say The Chitans.

Performed with inspired celebration, this song reminds us that each day can begin looking to Jesus for comfort. Kaiziah, Kayandra, Jesse, Jayden and Karlainah each take a turn leading and come together to sing “Running to Jesus.”

Rooted in faith and tradition, The Chitans’ music keeps Southern Gospel at the core, while bringing in influences from the family’s world-wide travels. And no matter what elements shine through, the Biblical teachings of each song stand out the most.

“Our favorite part in ‘Running To Jesus’ is, ‘I’ll love to take you with me, when I’m running to Jesus,’” say The Chitans. “We pray it will bless you as it blesses us.”

Listen to “Running To Jesus” HERE.

