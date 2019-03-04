The Chuck Wagon Gang signs with Sonlite Records, begins recording new album

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 4, 2019 – 8:20 am -

Arden, North Carolina — Since 1936, hope, harmony, faith and family have been at the center of the Chuck Wagon Gang’s music. Today in its third generation, the group continues to uphold the historic legacy, with four-part harmony vocals and their signature guitar accompaniment.

Now, the Chuck Wagon Gang is furthering its history by signing with Sonlite Records. The group is working in the studio on their new album, produced by Jeff Collins and David Johnson, which is a tribute to The Carter Family’s storied career.

“When we started thinking about this project of honoring The Carter Family’s gospel music, we wanted it to be special, and we wanted it to be done right,” says Shaye Smith, the group’s alto singer and direct descendent of the original Chuck Wagon Gang members. “Crossroads was the first name that came to mind.”

Smith says they carefully selected songs from The Carter Family’s catalog that would fit with the Chuck Wagon Gang’s well-known style. Everyone in the group is excited about the album’s potential as they begin to record in the studio and happy to join Sonlite’s roster of artists.

“We are really excited because so many of the label mates are our good friends, so there’s just a huge unity that stretches throughout all of the groups,” says Smith.

Crossroads executive and founder of Sonlite Records, Chris White, adds, “Before I knew much about what music even was, I knew there was a Chuck Wagon Gang. My dad played the Gang all the time when I was a child. So, after all these years, it’s an honor to be part of carrying on this legendary tradition of music. We intend to preserve this 80-plus year classic sound, with the reverence it deserves!”

Be on the lookout for new music from the Chuck Wagon Gang during the summer of 2019.

