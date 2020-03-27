The Collingsworth Family Shines a Light by Giving Back

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 27, 2020 – 9:24 am -

Nashville, TN – Like most of us, The Collingsworth Family has the desire to do something helpful during this unprecedented time in our history, and they have found a way to do just that. As a family group, they are uniquely set up to be able to offer a concert from home. This Sunday evening, March 29, they will gather around the piano and do a free concert via Facebook Live. It will begin at 8:00 pm Eastern (7 pm Central). Not only will this be a special time of worship, but it will also be a fundraiser for the international organization, Samaritan’s Purse.

“What an opportunity we have to model Jesus to a world that is sitting up and taking notice in this unprecedented climate,” shares Phil Collingsworth. “We’re thrilled to partner with a sister ministry like Samaritan’s Purse, who is on the front lines of this fight.”

Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, based in Boone, NC, and founded by Franklin Graham, is set up on the frontlines in Cremona, Italy, where their medical team has set up a field hospital and is treating patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. During the hour-long Facebook Live concert, fans will have the opportunity to donate directly to Samaritan’s Purse while enjoying the harmonies and music of The Collingsworth Family. 100% of all donations will go directly to Samaritan’s Purse.

For more information on Samaritan’s Purse, click HERE.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related