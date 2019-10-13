The Down East Boys, 11th Hour and Master’s Voice release Christmas albums ahead of the holiday season

Written by Staff on October 12, 2019 – 7:08 pm -

Arden, North Carolina (October 11, 2019) — Sonlite Records artists the Down East Boys, 11th Hour and Master’s Voice have released Christmas albums sharing the true meaning of Christmas and celebrating the season. All three are now available.

Down East Boys, Comfort And Joy

The Down East Boys (website HERE) are sharing the nativity story on Comfort And Joy, their Christmas EP featuring classic songs, smooth harmonies and a high-energy medley. The voices of lead Ricky Carden, baritone Daryl Paschal, bass Zac Barham and tenor Doug Pittman set the tone for a season of rejoicing.

Beginning with the title track, this collection reminds that Christmas is about celebrating Christ’s birth and the joy and salvation it brought — and still brings us. The lyrics of “Comfort And Joy” say each year, Jesus makes the weary world rejoice, and we should praise Him.

“Glorious Impossible” follows, recounting the miraculous nativity story, telling us to open our hearts and souls to receive His love. The Down East Boys’ rendition of the classic “Little Drummer Boy” is joyful in its message. With happy hearts, we can serve Jesus with whatever gifts we have, no matter how small they seem. The collection also features an up-beat, quartet version of “Children Go Where I Send Thee” and a Celtic feel to the old world tune “Wexford Carol.”

Comfort And Joy closes with “Carol Of The Bells Medley,” a festive, high-energy song that shows the Down East Boys’ vocal talent. The voices come together to create a moving medley, that ends on the note, “Christmas is here!”

Listen to Comfort And Joy HERE.

11th Hour, The Greatest Gift

Capturing the wonder and awe of the Christmas season, 11th Hour’s The Greatest Gift (11th Hour website HERE) features familiar, up-beat and joyful songs that spread the news of Christ’s birth.

Beginning with a festive, “Angels We Have Heard On High,” this album immediately shows 11th Hour’s vocal talent. With soprano Amber Eppinette taking lead, the song sets the tone of joyful anticipation and celebration during Christmas.

Alto Jaquita Lindsey sings lead on the somber “What Child Is This,” sharing the Biblical story of Christmas and inspiring reverence toward the miraculous birth of Christ. On “Home For The Holidays,” “Christmas Medley – Winter Wonderland, Sleigh Ride, White Christmas,” and “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” tenor Logan Smith’s fresh lead vocals bring holiday cheer and excitement on these traditional Christmas songs. “Joy To The World” embraces the overwhelming happiness Earth felt when Christ was born, while “O Holy Night” is a moment of stillness for quiet worship.

The album closes with the title track, written by Allan Eppinette. It’s a moving reminder that God sending Jesus to die for our sins and bring salvation will be the greatest gift we ever receive.

Filled with a blend of familiar Christmas songs and hymns, 11th Hour’s The Greatest Gift provides a joyful soundtrack for the season that celebrates family and fun, but keeps the true meaning of Christmas.

Listen to The Greatest Gift HERE.

Master’s Voice, The Season To Sing

Master’s Voice (website HERE) brings a traditional quartet style to The Season To Sing, a Christmas album that tells the story of Christ’s birth and the meaning it holds for all of our lives. With only a few traditional Christmas songs, Master’s Voice captures the spirit of the season with new music about finding joy in life because of salvation.

The album begins with “The Season To Sing,” an up-beat song about angels announcing the arrival of Christ, moving people to rejoice and celebrate this moment of joy.

“How Many Kings,” “Reaching” and “Come Make A Place In Me” capture how amazing and once in a lifetime God and Jesus are, and how their love knows no bounds, filling the emptiness in our hearts whenever we need it. “Still Makes Me Sing,” with a driving feel, details the endless happiness Christ’s birth brought to Earth.

“From Bethlehem to Calvary” and “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” share stories of Christ’s birth and life on Earth. He brought light to those who needed it, and continually guides people through life to learn and grow through Him.

A few traditional songs, “Silent Night,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and “I’ll Be Home From Christmas” complete the collection, adding reverence and joy to the Christmas season.

With every song sharing the joy, awe and wonder of Christ’s birth, The Season To Sing is a timeless, Southern Gospel Christmas collection from Master’s Voice.

Listen to The Season To Sing HERE.

About the Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. They had back-to-back #1 singles with “Beat Up Bible” and “Testimony Time,” both from their most recent album, One Day In The Past. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Zac Barham and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.

About 11th Hour

Over the last ten years of traveling on the road, 11th Hour has seen God do some incredible things. With musical influences such as Karen Peck and New River, The Martins, Gold City, and The Kingsmen, 11th Hour has stayed fresh and relevant while maintaining a versatile sound, able to lead congregations in moving times of worship. After reaching high acclaim, in 2012, 11th Hour signed a recording contract with Crossroads Music. They’ve had five #1 songs on the Singing News chart and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year, while Amber Eppinette was nominated for Soprano of the Year. 11th Hour features Eppinette, alto singer Jaquita Lindsey and tenor singer Logan Smith.

About Master’s Voice

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ till all know…or He returns. This team is also devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals. The group features founder, owner and tenor singer Ricky Capps; lead singer T.J. Evans; baritone singer David Folenius; bass singer Jerry Pilgrim; musician Theron Perry; and sound technician Chuck Howe.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

