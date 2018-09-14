Written by scoopsnews on September 14, 2018 – 8:19 am -

“The Drummond Family Ministry proudly presents the Panhandle Gospel Music Festival coming to Chipley, FL, on Friday & Saturday, September 21-22, 2018. It will be held at the Washington County Agricultural Center in Chipley on Highway 90. Admission is free, concessions will be available, and we’ll have several vendors on site as well.

We’re excited to bring a variety of gospel music, a little something for everyone! We’ll have southern, country, bluegrass, and contemporary gospel artists with us both nights. We have over 15 artists from as far away as Texas and Missouri, and we also have several of our local area artists. Come out and support these great artists. You’ll be sure to leave blessed!!

The Drummond Family is so excited to bring this event to Chipley and to be able to share it with our community. Remember, the admission is free and starts at 5pm each evening. We look forward to seeing you there!”

