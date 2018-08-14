Written by scoopsnews on August 14, 2018 – 4:36 am -

The Dunaways welcome Landon Villines

Philadelphia, MS (August 13, 2018) — Landon Villines joins one of gospel music’s much loved family groups, The Dunaways. Over the past few years, Landon made occasional appearances with The Dunaways at various events. Some of these have included Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic, and the DayStar Network show, “Gospel Music Showcase”. He has also served as their media and webmaster for the past four years.

Landon said, “I am full of excitement to join this family on the road. To everything there is a season, and I’m beyond ready to begin this one.”

Landon comes from a heritage rich in both gospel music and ministry. He is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Justin Villines of Compton, AR. Growing up in a pastor’s home, Landon brings a lifetime of experience with music and ministry to the table. The Villines family are known as musicians and songwriters including a famous cousin, Merle Haggard.

Group member Randall Dunaway said, “We are so blessed to add this godly young man to our team. He has his heart and purpose for ministry in the right place and we know the Lord is going to use him in great ways.”

Landon joins them on stage along with guitar player Caleb Sanderson.

For bookings and Inquiries please contact: Randall Dunaway 601.416.5823 or Landon Villines 870.416.6093

Product office and Radio contact: Bethany Lemon Hurt 601.504 0169

