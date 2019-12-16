The Family Sowell Joins Alpha Source Media Group

Written by Staff on December 16, 2019 – 12:54 pm -

Knoxville, TN – The Family Sowell along with Alpha Source Media Group announce an exciting collaboration that will impact the world of acoustic music.

The alliance was announced in Knoxville, TN. Together, The Family Sowell will work with Alpha Source Media Group to identify new opportunities to share their love of music and their message of hope.

“We are so excited to take this step in our music. God has told us to be bold for such a time as this. We look forward to working with Candi Combs at Alpha Source Media Group and seeing what doors might open,” said Jacob Sowell, on behalf of The Family Sowell.

The Family Sowell has begun the final phase for a new project to be released early in 2020. Abigail Sowell stated, “We are holding nothing back!” Ben Isaacs, Grammy nominated artist from The Isaacs, is producing the sophomore project. “Ben inspires excellence which brings out the very best in each of us in the studio,” Abigail continued.

Unique to The Family Sowell is that they are a family of gifted musicians that brings a musical experience with a special blend of tight family vocals.

Today they stand as siblings: Jacob, Joshua, Naomi, Abigail, John-Mark and Justus on stages all over the United States as well as Eastern Europe. These gifted young singers and instrumentalists are a powerhouse that brings much energy and passion to The Family Sowell performance both on and off the stage.

The family is rich with ministry heritage and international service projects. For several years, the band has traveled to Romania and Serbia. The group travels to share their gift of music while teaching children to play the Ukulele.

For more information on Family Sowell, visit thefamilysowell.com. Follow The Family Sowell on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE FAMILY SOWELL:

The Family Sowell is an award-winning, acoustic roots band, from the foothills of Knoxville, Tennessee. They are a favorite at many churches, theaters, and festivals across the country and in Eastern Europe. They feature beautiful family harmony, driving instrumentals, and heartfelt new originals. The siblings range from 23 to 13 years in age, starting with the oldest brother, Jacob on banjo, followed by Joshua on guitar, twin sisters, Naomi and Abigail, on bass and mandolin respectively, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on dobro. Jacob, Joshua, and Abigail handle the bulk of the vocal responsibilities with their mom, Cindy, and younger brothers being featured on special selections. John-Mark takes the performance to the next level with his natural gift of showmanship, bringing a good balance of clean humor and uplifting inspiration.

“From the Monroe Brothers to Cherryholmes, family bands have always been integral to the fabric of bluegrass

music. The Family Sowell are looking to add themselves to that great tradition. Hailing from Knoxville,

Tennessee, they are already gaining a reputation as a hard-working, fun-loving family, who are sure to put on

an energetic show. Winners of the prestigious 2019 SPBGMA band contest, The Family Sowell are looking to

carve out their own place in today’s bluegrass music scene.” – Laura Jane Mainer & Daniel Mullins, Southern

Ohio Indoor Music Festival

“Powerful bunch of enthusiastic players and singers. Strong-rooted in faith and committed to excellence, I

expect great things from their music ministry!” – Stephen Mougin, Guitarist for Sam Bush

Band,Owner/Operator at Dark Shadow Recording, Facilitator of Stephen Mougin Band Coaching

Awards & Accomplishments:

2019 SPBGMA International Band Champions

2017 KSMU “Youth in Bluegrass” Winners

2017 Jeff & Sherri Easter Talent Search Winners

“From Texas to Tennessee” Album #5 on Bluegrass Today’s “Dave’s Dozen” of 2018

Original Patriotic Song “God Knows Who He Is” debuts #3 on Bluegrass Today’s Gospel Chart

Original Song “Dusty Gravel Road” as Bluegrass Borderline’s #1 Song of the Year of 2018

Popular Song “Speak Love” 19 weeks #1 on the Fan Voted Chart

Original Song “Pilgrims’ Prayer” 9 weeks #1, 26 weeks and running, on Mountain Bluegrass’ Weekly Top 12

