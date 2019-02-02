The Freemans Release “Send An Angel By My Way”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Deeply rooted gospel group, The Freemans, are releasing a new single to radio entitled Send An Angel By My Way (aka King Jesus), written by Darrell’s Uncle Joe Freeman.

“I promised Uncle Joe I would release this song to radio, and we are excited to do just that,” stated Darrell.  “This old song is special to our family. Psalm’s 91:11 says For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.”  The lyrics still hold true to the promises of God; and they are still relevant today.”

Vonda Easley Armstrong/ Hey Ya’ll Media will handle radio promotions for the group.  “With half a lifetime behind them, I believe the best days are yet ahead for The Freemans,  and I am excited to promote this song for them, states Vonda.

A digital copy will be sent on Monday February 4th. A hard copy will follow.

