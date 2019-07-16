The Gatlin Brothers Release New Sneakers to Aid Families of Fallen Military Heroes

Nashville, Tenn. — Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers are in full sprint to help aid all those grieving a military loss. The legendary country trio has announced the release of a new running/walking shoe that will be sold to help benefit the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). The national non-profit organization provides peer- based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, seminars, camps for kids, casework assistance and a 24/7 helpline. All resources and services are provided at no cost to military survivors.

Designed by Boulder, Colorado-based Newton Running, the TAPS x Gatlin shoe is decked out in red, white and blue, and embedded with the Gatlin Brothers and TAPS logos.

“For 25 years, TAPS has provided support for more than 85,000 loved ones and care givers whose families have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” explains Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President. “We have enjoyed a long friendship with the Gatlin Brothers who have always given generously of their time and talent to our families. And, we are so excited that we can now welcome Newton Running to the TAPS Family.”

“At Newton Running, we are delighted to be partnering with the Gatlin Brothers on this special edition running/walking shoe to benefit TAPS,” adds Newton Running Co-Founder Jerry Lee. “We believe that every great cause begins with movement. This project holds a special place in our hearts as we deeply value all those who have served our country and their families.”