“The Gospel Jubilee Cruise 2020”

Join The Dixie Echoes, The Chuck Wagon Gang, New Ground, The Bibletones, The Dixie Melody Boys, Mylon Hayes Family, Trevor Thomas, Children Of The Promise, and JP Miller on the 2020 Gospel Jubilee Cruise! Set sail on a 5 day cruise to Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk. SAVE SAVE SAVE! From now until Valentines Day, Feb. 14th, get $50 off your total cabin price, PLUS your deposit will only be $150 per person. After February 14th, the deposit will be $250 per person. You have until November to pay off your cruise, so why wait?

Contact Sandy at 800-993-8785, and sign up with your favorite Southern Gospel Artist today!

