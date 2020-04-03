The Guardians welcome new member Scott Mullins

Written by Staff on April 3, 2020 – 1:47 pm -

The Guardians are thrilled to welcome new member, Scott Mullins. He joins Dean Hickman, Pat Barker, and John Darin Rowsey, after the recent retirement of Neil Uhrig. Many fans will know Scott from his days with the Anchormen.

The group posted this on their Facebook page, moments ago:

If you were listening to “The Gospel Greats,” you heard Dean Hickman talk about our newest member. We welcome Scott Mullins to The Guardians!

Scott is no stranger to gospel music. His love for the music goes back to his childhood, and it’s evident when he steps on the stage to sing.

“Scott Mullins has one of the most pleasing voices I’ve ever heard,” says Pat Barker. “You’re confident he knows exactly who he is singing for.”

John Darin Rowsey adds, “As sad as we have been about the departure of longtime group member Neil Uhrig, we are equally as excited about Scott Mullins. He is a very talented singer and great addition to the Guardians!”

Dean Hickman, one of the founding members had this to say: “There are three qualifications you look for in a quartet man. First off, is he a Christian? Is he someone who believes in what he is singing? Does he display Christ likeness in everything he does? Secondly, is he easy to get along with? Is he someone you can travel with on a bus?￼ Finally, can he sing? Well, Scott Mullins exemplifies all 3 and much more!”

Scott has this to say: “It is both a privilege and an honor to have the opportunity to sing with such an organization as The Guardians. I am so thankful that God has placed me with such fine gentlemen as Dean, John, and Pat, and I am looking forward to seeing what God has planned for the future.”

The Guardians can’t wait to see what the future holds!

Find out more about the Guardians HERE.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related