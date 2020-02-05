The Harper Agency Welcomes The Sound

The Harper Agency Welcomes The SoundWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 5, 2020 – 9:12 am -
NASHVILLE, TN – The Harper Agency is proud to announce the addition of acclaimed gospel band, The Sound, to the company’s talented artist roster. Comprised of Gospel music veteran Rob Mills and his two songs, Levi and Jacob, The Sound is easily one of Gospel music’s fastest-rising artists. In their words, “It’s almost surreal to be able to call The Harper Agency our home. What an honor and blessing it truly is! The Harper Agency has long been recognized and respected not only for their impressive artist roster, but for their care and dedication to excellence in Gospel music as a whole. Thank you to Ed and Jeff Harper, along with their amazing staff, for believe in and supporting The Sound. We are thrilled to go out and represent you as you begin to represent us!”
Tags: Southern Gospel News, The Harper Agency
