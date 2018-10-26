The Hoppers Inducted into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame members THE HOPPERS can add another Hall of Fame to their list of honors. The beloved Gospel music family was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame on October 18, 2018 during a ceremony in Kannapolis, NC

The group was inducted alongside other noted North Carolinians: John Tesh, Chris Daughtry, Dolphus Ramseur, Luther Barnes, Calvin Richardson and Blind Boy Fuller.

“Living my entire life in the state that I love calling home, I feel so appreciative and blessed that our family was honored by our recent induction into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame,” said Connie Hopper.”

During the event, The Hoppers also performed for the capacity crowd, giving the audience just a little glimpse into this family’s iconic career.



The Hoppers pose with fellow NC Music Hall of Fame Inductee, John Tesh

The Hoppers join other noted inductees through the years, such as Tony Brown, Tori Amos, Shirley Caesar, Ronnie Milsap, Stonewall Jackson, Randy Travis, Mike Curb, Nina Simone, Eric Church and many more.