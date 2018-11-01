The Hyssongs featured this week on Gospel Music Today

Written by Staff on November 1, 2018 – 6:14 am -

Dell and Richard Hyssong are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of October 28 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.

The Feature Group is Master Peace Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by Three Bridges and Steve Ladd.

An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News this week are The McKameys, Lindsey Graham, Charlie Lucas and Sherry Anne. The show features a new music videos by Greg Logins and Revival, exclusive concert video of The Dixie Melody Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Lesters, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

Check local TV schedule for Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, and West Plains, MO.

The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www. gospelmusictoday.com.

Read the latest online edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related