The Hyssongs featured this week on Gospel Music Today

Dell and Richard Hyssong are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of October 28 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.
An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News this week are The McKameys, Lindsey Graham, Charlie Lucas and Sherry Anne. The show features a new music videos by Greg Logins and Revival, exclusive concert video of The Dixie Melody Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Lesters, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.
