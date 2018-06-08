The Hyssongs Garner Three Diamond Award Nominations

Written by Staff on June 8, 2018 – 2:36 pm -

Orlando, Florida (June 6, 2018) –Recently, the 2018 Diamond Award Top 5 Nominations were released, and The Hyssongs were honored to be nominated in three categories.

The Hyssongs have become one of the top trios in Southern Gospel Music. Over the last year, two of their songs: “Let The Hallelujahs Ring” and “I Tell Them Jesus,” both went to No. 1 on the radio charts. In 2017, the group was awarded the favorite Trio in the Diamond Awards held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We are humbled that so many would vote for our family in this year’s Diamond Awards. It was never our goal to win awards, but to rather win souls for Christ. However, it is an honor for our family,” states Richard Hyssong.

The Hyssongs are nominated in the following categories;

Favorite song – “Let The Hallelujahs Ring,” written by Kenna West and Lee Black.

Favorite Trio — Hyssongs

Paul Heil Award – Richard Hyssong (Joy For The Journey)

Dell Hyssong added, “Our family could not have done this without the support of our record company, Chapel Valley Music Group. Travis and Shane Roark have helped push our ministry for many years and they are dear friends. We also want to thank April Potter of the April Potter Agency for all she does to book our family from coast to coast.”

The Diamond Awards honor the best artists in Gospel music and are presented by SGNScoops Magazine. Voting is now underway; fans can go to sgnscoops.com to vote today.

www.thehyssongs.com wwwchapelvalleystudio.com www.aprilpotteragency.com

