The Inspirations release new album, Ever Old, Ever New

Written by Staff on April 11, 2020 – 12:59 pm -

Arden, North Carolina (April 10, 2020) — Once again sharing the news of God’s promises, The Inspirations (website HERE) have released their new album, Ever Old, Ever New on Horizon Records. Though the Biblical messages stay the same, the stories never get old for those who hear them and are uplifted by God’s promises, and The Inspirations hope to continue to spread the gospel with this new release..

Inspiring the album’s title, the first single “Forever Settled” captures that theme of God’s truth never changing. Featuring Roland Kesterson on the verses, the song then breaks into a true traditional quartet style, with Marlin Shubert stepping out on the bass vocal.

The Inspirations sing about keeping the Church traditions alive on “1945” and “I Like The Songs That Mama Sang The Best.” A reminder of a simpler time, “1945” features Archie Watkins singing about keeping the tenets of church alive, and not losing the power of services. “I Like The Songs That Mama Sang The Best,” a remake of an Inspirations classic, takes listeners back in time with vivid memories of hymns that have become traditional in church.

On Ever Old, Ever New, The Inspirations also explore how to live a faithful life that will get us to heaven. “Show Them Love,” written by Sandy Knight and producer Jeff Collins, explains that the best way to answer the call to share the gospel is to act in the image of Jesus and love everyone you meet. The upbeat “Enter In” features a country sound and Wyatt Austin on bass vocals. After living a faithful life, Jesus will welcome you as you enter into heaven. “Then What” caught Watkins’ ear because of how it tells life’s story. People plan and work hard throughout life, but rarely do they give life after this one much thought, even though it is inevitable.

The only instrumental on the album, the classic “I’ll Fly Away” features Luke Vaught playing guitars, keyboards, pedal steel, upright bass, mandolin, dobro and fiddle.

Other songs include “He Turned When I Touched Him” about reaching out to God to be made whole; “Home Is Sounding Sweeter,” written and sung by Kesterson; “Knowing You’re There” a reminder to thank God for blessings featuring Eddie Deitz; and “On The Right Side,” which closes the album with the crucifixion story and finding salvation through Christ.

While keeping their signature style, The Inspirations have crafted a collection of songs that speak powerfully to those who hear them. Ever Old, Ever New reaffirms The Inspirations’ place as one of Southern Gospel’s most beloved groups.

Listen to Ever Old, Ever New HERE.

About The Inspirations

The Inspirations first formed in 1964 in Bryson City, North Carolina and became full time in 1969 after hosting their first “Singing In The Smokies” event. With a number of hit songs through the 1970s, the group rose to national attention and joined the Gospel Singing Jubilee Television program. In January of 1970, they secured their first #1 song on the Singing News Chart, “Jesus Is Coming Soon,” marking just the beginning of their chart-topping success. In November of 1973, The Inspirations held the #1 spot for 12 months with “Touring That City.” It was followed with the success of “When I Wake Up To Sleep No More” in 1974 and “Jesus Is Mine” in 1976. In 2001, The Inspirations recorded their first album with Horizon Records, titled Pure Vintage. The album’s first song, “I’ll Not Turn My Back On Him Now,” returned the group to the top of the Singing News chart after 26 years. It was followed with more #1 tracks with “I Have Not Forgotten” and “If You Only Knew.” The Inspirations are Archie Watkins, Eddie Deitz, Marlin Shubert, Roland Kesterson, Wyatt Austin and Luke Vaught.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related