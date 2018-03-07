Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 7, 2018 – 12:44 pm -

The Josh & Ashley Franks “HOMETOWN SING” will be held Saturday Night, March 17th at the Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee. The 6:00p.m., one big super southern gospel night showcases gospel music’s most awarded quartet, “GOLD CITY”, one America’s favorite mixed quartets, “THE PERRYS”, and singer/songwriter, “MICHAEL COMBS”. Doors will open one hour before the concert. For more information call 731-607-1948 or visit www.joshandashleyfranks.com

