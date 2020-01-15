THE JOURNEYS – “WE ARE FEARFULLY AND WONDERFULLY MADE!”

Written by Staff on January 15, 2020 – 10:38 am -

Dobson, NC – The Journeys share a message with audiences all over the country that people with special needs can be used by God in powerful ways. Greg and Donna Journey, along with their Autistic son, Ben, have made some remarkable appearances, encouraging families near and far that God has a plan and a purpose for everyone!

The Journeys appeared at the commencement ceremony for the Helen Keller School for the Blind in Talladega, Alabama on May 23, 2019. Donna Journey shared, “This was such a unique opportunity for us. As we stood on stage, we felt such a sense of pride for the graduates and all of the struggles they had overcome. It was such an honor to bring a message of hope in Christ to young people who had worked harder than most of us can imagine to achieve independence in this life.”

Greg and Donna were devastated when their beautiful son was diagnosed with Autism at just two-and-a-half years old, but they have embraced Ben’s needs and allowed God to use their family to encourage others that we are all created uniquely. As they travel, sing and minister, the joy in Ben’s heart is evident when he plays the piano or guitar and sings. He may not communicate often verbally, but musically, his passion for the Lord is unmistakable!

One of the sweetest memories for The Journeys was

when Vince Gill and Amy Grant invited Ben to visit with them in their home for his 21st birthday. They were so gracious and Ben was thrilled to spend some time playing guitar with Vince as we all sat around and sang. What made it even more special was that Ben wasn’t even aware that he was playing guitar with a celebrity. To Ben, Vince was just a friend who invited him to come and spend some time worshipping the Lord. Ben is a beautiful example of God’s purpose for creating each one of us to be unique and to serve Him with every breath we take.

The Journeys host a radio show called The Blue Ridge Gospel Network that airs weekly on WIGN in Saltville, VA, SOGR Internet Radio (www.sogrradio.com), Pure Gospel Radio in GA, WSPR Radio, SBB Radio and Country and Southern Gospel Radio in Northern Ireland and Canada. Their brand new live radio program will air on Wednesday nights on the New Journey Radio App and on Facebook Live beginning in February. Their new radio single, “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” recorded at Chapel Valley, paints a beautiful picture of God’s purpose for each and every life.

Learn more about The Journeys at www.thejourneysgospel.net, and be sure to visit Ben’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Through-Bens-Eyes-113444550072733/ to view his paintings and experience how fearfully and wonderfully made this talented young man truly is.

