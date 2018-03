Written by scoopsnews on March 14, 2018 – 7:39 am -

John 15:11 says These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.

Happy Wednesday everyone. Listen to this song about JOY by The Mark Dubbeld Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on “The Joy is Mine”- Mark Dubbeld Family

Tags: Mark Dubbeld Family Posted in announcements