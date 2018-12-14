The Launch The Little White ChurchWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 14, 2018 – 11:02 am -
(Huntington,WV) Fowler Media Partners has announced the launch of a brand new Southern Gospel
Internet Music Station serving the Tri-State Region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia including the
cities of Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia, Ashland, Kentucky and Ironton, Ohio but is available
for listeners anywhere.
The Station branded as The Little White Church features a high end mix of Modern Southern Gospel
Music and familiar favorites, Local News and Weather and Local Personalities.
“We wanted to give Southern Gospel Fans an opportunity to hear their favorite Southern Gospel Music
in HD Quality while keeping them informed and in the loop with local news, weather and events.”, said
Bryan Fowler.
Listeners can listen online at The Little White Church website at www.mylittlewhitechurch.com, on
their tablet and mobile device with or without downloading the free app that is available for download
at the website.
Industry Professionals were privately invited to sample the station while it was conducting program
tests.
Fowler operates stations in Nashville, Clarksville and Portsmouth, Ohio and is a Consultant for Christian
and Secular Stations across the Country.
Tags: Little White Church, Southern Gospel Radio
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on The Launch The Little White Church
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.