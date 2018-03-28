The Legacy of Billy Graham

Written by Staff on March 28, 2018 – 4:59 pm -

Rob Patz’ Publisher’s Point for SGNScoops’ March 2018 issue

Welcome to the March Publisher’s Point. As I sit and write this, I have been trying to put into words my emotions about the loss of Billy Graham.

It is amazing to look at the impact that one man had on our world. Dr. Graham never wanted to over complicate a very simple and true message, that Jesus died on the cross for you and for me, and that if you accept Him as your personal Savior, one day you will see heaven.

I think of how amazing it must’ve been when Dr. Graham crossed over, and for the first time, got to see exactly what he had been preaching about. I read one quote that said that this world was not his home, that he was just a traveler passing through here. I think we should all live that way.

So many of us, me included, work so hard to accumulate possessions here on earth. We want to be able to say, “This is mine,” when in reality, none of this is ours. Everything that we are given is a gift from God. How we use those gifts is a completely different story.

I truly believe as an outsider looking in, that Dr. Graham, throughout his life, took the gifts that God had given him and created a legacy that will last forever.



The last few days have made me realize that the only thing that we leave on this earth is what we do for Christ. That will last forever. It has challenged me to do more, to enjoy more, to seek God more. At the end of the day, I want to leave a legacy of pointing people to Christ and His cross and challenging those around me to do the same.



As we know, March ushers in spring and new beginnings, and I want to challenge you during this month to pray about what God has for you to do, and for the rest of this year. What legacy will you leave? What impact will you have, and what is the plan God has for you?





By the time you read this, Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford, Ala., will have come to a close for another year. I do want to invite you to join us for Christian Country Expo in Cookeville, Tenn., from May 3-5.

Of course, I also want you to be with us for Creekside 2018 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., which kicks off on Oct. 28.

May this be a year that we all strive to point people to the cross and leave a legacy that will enhance the kingdom.

This is the Publisher’s Point.



By Rob Patz

First published by SGNSCOOPS in March 2018

